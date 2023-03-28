Ceremony of MoU singned between Nova City, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce held

The signing of the MoU was followed by an Iftar, hosted by Nova City and ICCI, which was attended by business personalities and ambassadors along with Chief Guest Ishaq Dar.

Yesterday, a dignified ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding was held between Nova City and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In the ceremony, the MoU was signed at ICCI Office G8. After which, an Iftar was organized by Nova and ICCI at Serena Hotel Islamabad in which businessmen and ambassadors were also present along with the Chief Guest Ishaq Dar. In the memorandum of understanding, Chairman Nova Group Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal and President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari signed a special concession plan on Nova Plots. In addition, NOVA and ICCI discussed the committee for establishment of Special Economic and Industrial Zone in joint ventures between NOVA and Chamber. A large number of members of the Chamber and the real estate community were present on the occasion. The senior management of Nova Group also graced this memorable event. According to details, during the MoU signing ceremony between Nova City and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it was announced that Nova City will provide special discounts on plots to ICCI members, along with Nova City. All ICCI members will also get convenient plans for their balance payments. Not only that, but Nova City also offered possession of plots on forty percent of the payments for chamber members. Addressing the ceremony, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari thanked Chairman Nova Group Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal and said that the services rendered by Nova Group and its entire management to the members of the Chamber are undoubtedly the best in history. In an unprecedented move, Nova City is grateful to Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal, Chairman, Nova Group, for the confidence shown in the members of the Chamber. Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman Nova Group Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal said that I am deeply grateful to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Raja Hamid Mehmood, Adil Barkat as well as the members of the Chamber, whose tireless efforts have led to the completion of this agreement today. Expressing his views, he said that we are happy to provide facilities to all ICCI members, and we will continue to do our best to play our role for the betterment of the economy. Speaking on this occasion, Raja Hamid Mehmood, Chairman of Business World Marketing, expressed his happiness and said that he is very happy with the signing of the MoU between Nova City and the Chamber of Commerce after countless efforts. A special thanks to all the Chamber members and Realtors who, as always, answered our voices and made this enjoyable event a success. Giving special thanks to Chairman Nova Group Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal, Raja Hamid Mehmood said that I am deeply grateful to him for the way Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal implemented all my requests. We are proud to have the privilege of providing support and services to ICCI members. All ICCI members can avail this amazing offer from Business World offices. The entire team of Business World Marketing will provide the best services to the Chamber members.