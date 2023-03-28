Gold prices decrease by Rs.1100 to Rs. 204,600 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1100 and was sold at Rs. 204,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 205,700 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 944 to Rs.175,411 from Rs.176,355, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.160,794 from Rs.161,658. The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2050 and Rs 1929 respectively. The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$28 to $1950 against its sale at $1978, the association reported.