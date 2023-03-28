Two govt bills introduced in National Assembly

The National Assembly on Monday witnessed introduction of two government bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi introduced the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Both bills were referred to the relevant committee for further consideration. The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aims to transfer implementation of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 from the Ministry of Human Rights to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Whereas, the Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to substitute the words “Federal Government” with the words “Prime Minister” wherever occurring in the Press, Newspaper, News Agencies and Book Registration Ordinance, 2002. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi also presented the report on the observance and implementation of principles of policy in relation to the affairs of the federation for the years 2013-14 to 2017-18 and for the years 2018-19 to 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju informed the National Assembly that street crimes in the Federal Capital had decreased due to the steps taken by the government. Responding to a calling attention notice regarding increase in crimes in Islamabad, particularly against women, he said the Eagle Squad had been established in the Capital to check street crime and after the introduction of force, the crimes had considerably decreased in the areas.

The minister said it was the top priority of the government to safeguard movement of women in the Capital’s parks and public places. About the F-9 Park, he said, about 100 CCTV cameras had been installed and lights made functional, with Eagle Squad personnel deputed for patrolling. The number of security guards in the park had also been increased to 20.

The minister said with setting up of three new police stations in the Federal Capital, the total number had increased to 25 to facilitate its residents. He said new police stations were established in Phulgran, Kirpa, and Sangjani. “The population of Islamabad has increased rapidly, and existing police stations were unable to cope with requirements of policing.” The newly setup police station in Phulgran would be responsible for some of the areas that previously fell under the jurisdiction of Bara Kaho Police Station, he added. Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju also stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was actively collaborating with international organisations to combat the issue of human trafficking.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding incidents of human trafficking, he said, “The Government of Pakistan is collaborating with the international organisations including UNODC to tackle human trafficking.” Sharing the details with the House, he stated that a ministerial committee, headed by the Minister for Interior and comprising chief secretaries, was working round the clock to check human trafficking. The minister said an inter-agency task force had also been established to monitor the routes being used for human trafficking. He also urged people not to use illegal channels to move abroad. He said the capacity building of the relevant departments was also underway to enable them for dealing with this menace.