Pathaan, according to Yasir Hussain, is a video game without a plot

Yasir Hussain, an actor, is well known for speaking his mind without reservation. This time, the Aik Thi Laila filmmaker compared Pathaan, the most recent record-breaking movie by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, to an unfinished “video game.”

Hussain didn’t appear impressed despite the action-thriller movie breaking multiple records at the box office this year and winning plaudits from fans all around the world.

Taking to Instagram, the Badshah Begum star took a jibe at the film’s storyline by comparing it to Mission: Impossible. “Even if you have seen the first part of Mission: Impossible, you will not find Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan any better than a videogame that does not have a story,” wrote Hussain, while sharing a screenshot of the Khan starrer.

After more than 50 days in theaters, Pathaan was released on Amazon Prime, and the actor remarked on the movie. Despite Hussain’s lack of admiration for the Indian movie, Khan’s victorious comeback to the big screen has been lauded by a number of prominent Pakistani musicians.

Samina Peerzada tweeted in January 2023, “Bravo, Shah Rukh Khan and congrats on winning love over hate.” King Khan received admiration from Anoushey Ashraf, who also posted on Instagram. “As much as people dislike him, as much as Pakistanis feel we shouldn’t promote Bollywood, for me Shah Rukh Khan is a universal superstar,” the renowned RJ and host said in a message.

She went on to add, “As artists, we believe we connect to people beyond borders (which is an awful man-made concept), the world only knows us humans and this human has done remarkable stull and speak ever so eloquently.” Ashraf ended her note with, “Forever a fan of Shah Rukh Khan!”