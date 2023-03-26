Yasir Hussain takes a jibe at Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’

Actor Yasir Hussain has shared his review of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s action blockbuster ‘Pathaan’. After claiming several records during its glorious 50 days in worldwide theatres, SRK’s Box Office juggernaut was made available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video earlier this week, for the fans to enjoy the action spectacle from the comfort of their home.

The ‘Jhooti’ actor also got the chance to stream the title earlier in the day and seems like he is anything but impressed with the film, touted as the biggest of the Bollywood star’s career. Hussain turned to his Instagram stories to give his review on the film. “Agar aap mission impossible 1 bhi dekh chuky hain toh shah rukh khan ki pathan aap ko aik story less video game se zyada kuch nahi lagy gi, (For anyone who has watched even the first part of ‘Mission Impossible’ series, Shahrukh Khan’ ‘Pathaan’ is nothing more than a story-less video game),” he wrote with a snippet of the film.

His post drew mixed reactions from social users, while some appreciated the actor for speaking his mid, others accused him of being jealous of the film’s success. About ‘Pathaan’, the hotly-anticipated title hit Worldwide cinemas on January 25.

The high-octane actioner became the biggest-ever Hindi-language film at the Box Office, dethroning the Hindi version of the mega-hit second part in the ‘Baahubali’ franchise earlier this month. The film earned Rs 1,048 crores worldwide, before making its way to OTT earlier this week.

Moreover, the film also topped the global trending charts on Amazon Prime Video upon its premiere.

The action thriller flick, by Siddharth Anand, is headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana playing pivotal roles.