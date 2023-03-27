Imran Khan wants ‘selection’ again: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Imran Khan was not interested in elections in the country, he actually wanted his selection as Prime Minister again.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she said that Imran’s Khan’s tamashas of cypher, long march, avoid the jail campaign, elections, Zaman Park, attacks and threats to the courts have reached their conclusion.

Marriyum said the people of Pakistan remember his tenure as a ‘black chapter in the history of the country as they were paying the price of Imran’s four year misrule which was marked by corruption, incompetence and inefficiency.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan did not have political issues, rather he was facing psychological problems.

She said last year Imran Khan had concocted the fake narrative of foreign conspiracy for toppling his government which was accepted by followers of his cult and PTI social media gang working from abroad claimed that imported government had been installed in Pakistan.

The narrative of international conspiracy started from cypher, blaming the United States, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and then caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Those who accused the US of conspiracy were now tendering apologies and seeking pardon, she said, ridiculing the PTI.

She wondered how the followers of PTI still believe in baseless allegations of Imran Khan. The minister said that yesterday the people of Lahore completely rejected Imran Khan and the PTI had to use old pictures and even Minar-e-Pakistan was removed from the pictures.

The minister said that on failure of the cypher narrative, Imran started a long march which was doomed while giving it Islamic touch, Jail Bharo movement was started after the long march disaster during which journalists and police personnel were martyred.

The police officials were fired at from the houses of PTI leaders.

She said Imran was always ready to lead and address political rallies and marches but when the courts summoned him, he started making excuses of his old age, injury, diseases and above all threat to life.

The minister said that Imran, who refused to go to court, went to Minar-e-Pakistan to address a rally. She said he was neither sick, nor was he an elderly person, nor he faced any threat to life when going to address the rally but he will not go to court to face cases of foreign funding, Toshakhana and Tyrian Khan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the constitution and law of the land could not follow the dictates of a person who had the mindset of a devil. She said terrorists were present in Zaman Park from where petrol bombs were thrown at police and slingshots and stones were used.

The minister said that if Imran wanted fresh elections, why did he dissolve the National Assembly after no-confidence motion was tabled and why did he force the Speaker, deputy speaker and even the president to violate the constitution?

Castigating Imran Khan’s so-called 10 point agenda, she said Imran Khan’s PTI ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for ten years, it remained in power at Centre and Punjab for almost four years but set a record of bad governance and corruption.

Taking a jibe at Imran, she said he was supposed to revive the national economy through ‘buffalos and eggs’ but the country’s loans were nearly doubled in only 4 years’ time.

She said when Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi and other looters from PTI would be brought to book, rule of law would be established in Pakistan.

About Imran Khan’s claim of preparing a database of the poor, she said Benazir Income Support Program was a database which he shamelessly renamed as Ehsas program.

She said if Imran would make a database, the beneficiaries would be Pinki Peerni, Farah Gogi and Shehzad Akbar etc.