‘3 Idiots’ sequel in making without Kareena?

A-list actor Kareena Kapoor Khan hinted at the sequel of the Bollywood blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’ with an angry video. Kapoor who played the female lead Pia, the love interest of Ranchhoddas in ‘3 Idiots’, fuelled the speculations around the sequel of the coming-of-the-age dramedy, on Friday.

Convinced of the fact that the main trio ie Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi are teaming up for the next film without her, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor posted a clip on her account on the photo and video sharing application. “I can’t believe this! How can they do this without me?” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

“@boman_irani have they kept this a secret from you also?” Kapoor added.

In the video, the actor said that the project was seemingly confirmed when she was recently away on a family holiday.

“I just got to know that when I was on a holiday that these three were up to something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from the secret that these three are keeping from us,” Kapoor said in the video with the reference of a click showing the trio in red t-shirts, sitting on a table with ‘Idiots’ written behind. “Something is fishy and please don’t say this is Sharman ka some movie promotion. I think they are coming for a sequel. But only these three, without me? I don’t think even Boman knows about this.”

“Calling Boman right now to check aakhir chal kya raha hai yaar (what all is happening actually). This smells like a sequel for sure,” she concluded.

Thousands of her followers turned to the comments section of the post to share their excitement.

It is pertinent to mention that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, written by Abhijat Joshi, is one of the cult classics of Bollywood. ‘3 Idiots’ was hailed by critics upon its release and received several accolades, in addition to Box Office feats.