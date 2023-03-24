Feeling Lost And Depressed: BTS’ Jimin Discusses Rigorous Diet and Mental Health

BTS’s Jimin has spoken about “feeling lost and depressed” when composing his song Set Me Free Pt.2. Jimin also discussed maintaining a specific weight range in a recent video titled Set Me Free Pt.2 MV Shoot Sketch that BangtanTV uploaded to its YouTube channel. The singer also revealed a list of foods he’s been craving but isn’t allowed to eat.

As the background dancers were filming the music video for the song Set Me Free Pt.2, Jimin could be seen with them in the video.

When I was feeling lost and depressed, I wrote Set Me Free Pt.2. I was determined to overcome those feelings, and this song expresses that determination. I believe I also wanted to express that emotion through the choreography. As a result, the choreography turned out to be quite intense. But the people I’m working with are fantastic. “I am the only one who should be concerned,” Jimin said in the video.

The K-pop star also discussed his strict diet. “It’s difficult to keep my weight within the 50kg range, but I’m getting used to it.” I write down what I want to eat before going to bed every night. Kalguksu, Daechang, and Ramyeon, I wrote yesterday.

Face, Jimin’s debut solo album, features a number of songs such as Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version). BigHit Media confirmed the album’s release on Weverse in February. It will happen on Friday at 1 PM (KST).

Meanwhile, Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of BigHit and the head of HYBE, revealed details about BTS’ return to group activities. BTS will begin their military service this year, and BigHit stated last year that they would reunite as a group again around 2025. He asked fans not to think on 2025 ‘as the target year’.