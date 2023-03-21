Danny Lee prevails in playoff to win at LIV Golf Tucson

TUSCON: New Zealand’s Danny Lee fired a 2-under 69 in the third round before prevailing in a four-man playoff on Sunday to win LIV Golf Tucson in Marana, Ariz. Lee closed his round with back-to-back birdies to finish with six against four bogeys on Sunday, leaving him tied with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa at 9-under 204 after 54 holes. A 25-foot birdie put on the second playoff hole then sealed the victory for Lee, who hadn’t won on a tour in eight years. “Last win I had was 2015 at Greenbrier. That was also a four-man playoff,” Lee said. “Maybe it was a coincidence, I don’t know. But it feels pretty amazing right now.” Despite coming up just short as an individual, Ortiz was able to celebrate as a member of Fireballs GC, which finished at 25 under to finish atop the leaderboard in team action. Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer and Eugenio Chacarra joined Ortiz in relishing the victory. 4Aces GC (21 under) and Lee’s squad, Iron Heads GC (19 under), finished in second and third, respectively.