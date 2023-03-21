Asad Umar moves IHC for protective bail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Monday filed a protective bail application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after cases were registered against him in Lahore. The PTI leader, fearing arrest in the ongoing crackdown against PTI leadership and workers, requested the IHC to hear the protective bail application on Monday. Umar also got his biometrics verified in the high court. A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders as well as activists of the party were booked in a case of terrorism at Islamabad’s Golra Sharif police station for setting government vehicles ablaze, attacking cops and snatching away their official weapons. Besides, the federal capital police rounded up 14 more PTI activists in various raids after registering a case against Imran and other party leaders as well as workers under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the CTD station.