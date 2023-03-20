Court extends suspension of Imran’s arrest warrants

A local court on Monday extended the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants against PTI’s chairman Imran Khan till March 24, in a woman judge threatening case.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without proceeding due to the leave of Additional Session Judge Faizan Haider Gilani.

Earlier, the junior counsel had requested to hold a recession as Imran Khan’s lawyer was coming from Lahore.

The court had previously suspended the arrest warrants against PTI’s chairman till this date.

The court had ordered the lawyers to produce the official letter regarding the withdrawal of security from Imran Khan.