Sanjay Leela Bhansali planning to revive ‘Inshallah’ with another mega star from the ’90s

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of Bollywood. He has directed many blockbuster films, including Khamoshi: The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Gangubai Kathiawadi and the list is endless and he was quite excited about his project Inshallah. Unfortunately, it fell off due to issues between him & Salman Khan. However, now there is an update on the project that you shouldn’t miss.

SLB was keen to work with Salman Khan. Inshallah was supposed to star Alia Bhatt and Bhaijaan in lead roles but eventually, the film was shelved reportedly owing to creative differences between Bhansali and Khan. But now, there is a strong buzz that the filmmaker might revive the project if he gets the right casting.

According to a strong buzz within the B-Town, Sanjay Leela Bhansali might revive his much-anticipated project Inshallah. According to a report in Pinkvilla, an insider from the industry said, “The filmmaker is keen to revive Inshallah. Being a romantic comedy, the filmmaker is planning to cast either two of the top 3 mega stars from the 90s for the film. He is clear on making the film with right names.” The insider further added, “At once upon a time, he was planning his film with Salman Khan, but things fell off due to financial issues between the duo. Now, he is silently considering to approach other two top – mega stars to check on their availability and interest.”

Apart from Ishallah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also kept the option open to make Baiju Bawra too. As per the claim by the insider, it also depends on the casting. After Gangubai and Heermandi, the director is now planning to direct a light-hearted romantic comedy. For the unversed, after Salman Khan, Inshallah Hrithik Roshan was offered the film but the actor wasn’t able to commit as he was busy doing a couple of projects.

Well, if the rumours come out to be accurate, it would be interesting to watch the new casting of the film.