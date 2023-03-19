Saad, Dar discuss Aviation, Railways affairs

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq, along with a delegation, called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Governor’s House and discussed affairs of Railways and Aviation on Saturday. The delegation included Aviation Secretary Saif Anjum, PIA Investment Limited Chairman Shaukat Ali and PIA Director Commodore Usman Gul. During the meeting, Kh Saad Rafique gave a detailed briefing to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the performance, projects, issues and other matters pertaining to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), PIA and Pakistan Railways.

He said that civil aviation, PIA and Pakistan Railways were taking all possible measures to ensure provision of better services to the air and rail passengers, besides improving the respective freight components of both the services.

The finance minister appreciated the efforts and measures taken in the aviation and Pakistan Railways for ensuring better services to the people. He promised to play his role in timely execution of projects of the Civil Aviation, PIA and Pakistan Railways to further improve services for the public as well as the business community.