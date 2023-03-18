Rupee gains 71 paisa against dollar

The Pakistan rupee recovered 71 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 281.71 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 282.42. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 282.7 and Rs 285.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 13 paisa and closed at Rs 300.25 against the last day’s closing of Rs 300.12, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs2.11, whereas a surge of 34 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 342.15 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 341.81. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went down by 19 paisa each to close at Rs 76.70 and at Rs 74.99 respectively.