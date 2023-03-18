Carnival brings creativity to disadvantaged children

A children’s festival was held in Islamabad on Friday by Islamic Relief Pakistan bringing together hundreds of kids especially girls who are out of schools due to poverty and giving them a day full of fun and recreation. The festival was aimed to celebrate the talents and creativity, featured a wide range of activities and entertainment for different age groups.

Children from different parts of the twin cities participated in the festival and showcased their talents through various competitions and games. The festival also included music and dance performances, art and craft workshops, games, and more. They were able to explore their creativity and learn from each other in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Speaking about the festival, Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, Mr. Asif Sherazi said, “Children are at the heart of our work. Our efforts are directed towards protecting the children at disadvantage either they are on streets or children unable to attend schools due to poverty. It was wonderful to see so many children come together to celebrate their talents and creativity. We hope that the festival inspired children to pursue their dreams and aim high.”

The festival was honored to have His Excellency, Mr. Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan as the Chief Guest. Mr. Grannas appreciated the work of Islamic Relief and encouraged the children to work hard and follow their passions.

While speaking at the occasion, he said “It is great to see that children are being supported in a way who otherwise might not be able to get a chance to excel in life. I loved interacting with them and getting to know about the life changing work done by Islamic Relief supported by the people of Germany.”