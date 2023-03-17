Katrina and Vicky Kaushal review ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended the screening of Rani Mukeji’s much-anticipated film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway along with other Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday at Yash Raj Studios.

After watching the Mukerji’s ambitious film, the duo penned down their honest reviews on their Instagram handles praising Mukerji’s phenomenal performance.

Katrina mentioned that it is a must watch film. She further wrote: “What an incredible, gripping story, just captivates you, a rollercoaster of emotions -. Rani Mukerji no words to describe your brilliance. Spellbound. Huge congratulations to the entire team @ashimachibber @nikkhiladvani @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment.”

Following wife’s note Vicky wrote “Makes your heart go out to families which have gone through the ordeal for real! Brilliantly told and performed. Hats off to Rani Mukerji for bearing her soul out… Also @jimsarbhforreal @anirbanbhattacharyaofficial and the entire ensemble cast for their nuanced performances. @ashimachibber you are going to make people cry and love you for it. Congrats @nikkhiladvani @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment.”

The plot of the film revolves around a Bengali woman, who moves to Norway with her husband and two children. Rani Mukerji is seen in an extremely strong role as she fights to get back her children which have been taken away by the authorities in Norway claiming that she is unfit as a mother. The authorities feel that her parenting method is harmful for the kids as she purely raises them in Indian parenting style. In the film, the 44-years old actress will prove the Norwegian government that her ways of parenting are not harmful they just not match the Norwegian culture.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber. The movie also features Neena Gupta, Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh.