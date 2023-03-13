Strenuous Times

Economic crisis is creating great turbulence in Pakistan currently. People strive to survive in the arduous circumstances. The sole act of living has become a huge deal. The uncertain future situation of the country is building up immense mental pressure on common man. People are seen advising each other to flee the country as soon as they can. Parents want their kids to somehow get abroad and leave this place which is in havoc for almost half a decade.

But was the condition ever better? If we search through the chapters of history, we discover to our least surprise that this kind of situation persisted all along the past. It’s not as if the corrupt mafia inadvertently harmed Pakistan. They deliberately pushed the country into this valley of destruction with no apparent way out. The sanctimonious people, who seem to be worried a lot now, were the ones busy enjoying their luxurious lives when the country was moving towards this economic stagnation. The ones who’ve denounced their salaries today, and are portraying themselves as the ambassadors of thriftiness and frugality, were the same guys who used to send helicopters hundreds of kilometres away daily just to bring food from their preferred restaurants. And that too at the expense of taxpayers! Had they behaved and acted sanely and sincerely, the country would not have faced the dire consequences today.

Lack of law and order is another huge issue. Recent incident in Barkhan is another example of how the powerful people exploit their authority. Grotesquely horrendous reports of the incident are repugnant. The rich father and son set up a blame-game, but the poor family is at the receiving end of agony. But is it for the first time that such an episode has taken place? Many of such stories go unheard and unreported. There is nothing surprising that even in this age of social media, Sardars run their private gaols. Who knows what crimes had they been doing when such awareness was absent? This societal imbalance and increasing despotism is another reason behind this disastrous situation Pakistan is in today.

Polarised gruesome political atmosphere has also contributed a lot to bringing Pakistan’s fiscal structure to the brink of collapse. Lack of consensus amongst political parties has created a sort of uncertain atmosphere, which proved calamitous for its economic condition. People are highly divided over political opinions, and intolerance has tremendously increased. The void situation created by political stratification has forced investors to withdraw their money from market and made the businessmen to rethink of whether they should continue commerce. Government’s increasing ban on commercial activity has also affected business adversely.

Neighbouring country India mocks Pakistan and accuses it of causing something from which it itself has suffered the most. But owing to the economic failure, brought about by policies of these mendacious politicians, such assaults on Pakistan remain unanswered. Economic deterioration has left Pakistanis with no moral grounds to defend the perception that is being created by rivals. The sole answer of “look at your country’s monetary standing” is enough to shut up the replying Pakistanis. Religious fanaticism yet again seems to have awakened. Each day we hear of how radicalism driven maniacs unleash their brutality.

Of all these things, what matters the most is the sorrow and helplessness, the common people, particularly the poor, are facing. Their lives, already miserable, have become unimaginably pathetic. This time the economic crisis has somewhat affected the society on a large scale, maybe almost across the board, except for the ultra rich/ ultra powerful. Some are worried about the car price hikes and some wonder how they would cope with the inflating bread prices. The couple riding the old bicycle and the one sitting inside the five-million-rupee car, both discuss the same, “How’ll we survive out of this?” But is there a ‘way out’? Probably, the answer is: a big NO.

