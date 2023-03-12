I’ll let him go, I’ll be very serious if he cheats: Merub on future husband

Since announcing their engagement, actors Merub Ali and Asim Azhar have been in the spotlight. Merub made a guest appearance on the popular Canadian-Pakistani YouTuber Shahveer Jafry’s podcast Honest Hour on March 10. The host used this opportunity to ask questions about her opinion on cheating husbands.

“This is entirely hypothetical,” he clarified before asking. “What will you do if your future husband cheats on you? Leave him, hurt him so badly that he doesn’t recover mentally, or actually hurt him physically?” Merub responded, “Oh, I’ll abandon him. I’m dead serious about these matters, “without hesitating.

“So you’re not crazy enough?” The host was interrogated. “No!” said Merub. “And if I cause physical or mental harm, what is the difference between that person and me? I’ll be the bigger person.”

During the discussion, Merub also mentioned how news outlets manipulate quotes in order to achieve clickbait headlines. “I once posted an Instagram Story with the caption, ‘My father does not like my song choice.’ The next day, I saw my picture next to my father’s, with the headline, ‘Merub Ali’s father is not happy with her choice,’ and Asim‘s description below. What a clever word twist and manipulation. It was difficult for my parents to accept.”

She went on to talk about the negative effects of social media. “I feel like laughing,” she said, recalling an incident in which her brother wanted her to make an online video about trolls. “The mean comments on the internet make me laugh.

I usually dismiss them, especially those who point out specific flaws, thinking how much time they must have on their hands. If you don’t like my photos, just close them. Many people irritate me, but I simply ignore them or delete their online profiles.”

Merub further added, “I even hated Selena Gomez as a child because she was dating Justin Bieber, now how dumb would I have looked criticizing her for no reason? I don’t get the reason behind such hate.”

Before wrapping up the podcast, the Sinf-e-Aahan star discussed how she plans to be more carefree this year.

“This year, I’ve promised myself that I’ll prioritize my mental health above all else. I don’t mind if this means wasting a few years on self-care.