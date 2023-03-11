Asim Azhar’s ‘Family Bizniss’ hitting the screens on Ramazan 1

Asim Azhar is returning to our screens with a new drama releasing on the first of Ramazan and we’re going to be seeing singer Asim Azhar flex his acting skills real soon. The trailer for the Family Bizniss, also starring Saife Hasan and Salma Hasan, is out now. On Thursday, Fahad Mustafa, who is one of the producers of the show, shared the two-minute clip on his Instagram. “Get ready because what you were waiting for is finally here. Watch the trailer for Family Bizniss and be ready for the tamasha [spectacle],” he wrote with an obvious play on words as the drama is releasing on Tamasha Digital. The trailer for the family drama seems to have elements of comedy and wholesomeness as the family navigates around starting a new business and their relationships with each other. The father, played by the Hasan, seems to be approaching retirement and like any other parent, is worried about what that means for the family’s finances. The camera pans to Azhar, one of his sons, who says he wants to create an app for vegetable delivery and Hasan puts him in the age-old enigma, being asked to differentiate between dhaniya [coriander leaves] and podina [mint leaves]. The trailer takes an emotional turn when the father seems to have collapsed and we see Azhar apologising to him in the next scene as the father is in bed, pretend-sleeping. Directed by Bilal Altaf Khan, it features more glimpses into heartwarming moments and comedic exchanges as more of the cast is revealed and it includes Mah E Nur Haider, Busha Habib and Hussain Mohsin. It has been written by Ali and Basit, and is being produced by Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi. Azhar was last seen in drama Sinf-e-Aahan where he made an appearance in some episodes playing Sajal Aly’s love interest.