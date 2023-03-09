Quetta court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan

A local court in Quetta issued on Thursday the non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The warrant has been issued by the court of judicial magistrate I for his alleged involvement in debasing the state institutes.

The court directed the authorities to present Imran Khan before the court.

On Monday, the Balochistan police registered a case against the PTI chairman on the complaint of a citizen – named Abdul Khalil Karak. The case was registered at Bijli road police station against Imran Khan’s recent speech.

The PTI chairman was booked under Pakistan Penal Code – Section 505 [Statements conducing to public mischief], Section 124-A [Sedition] and Section 153-A [Promoting enmity between different groups].