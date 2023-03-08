Punjab bans public rallies in Lahore ahead of PTI rally, Aurat March

The Home Department of the Government of Punjab on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in Lahore, banning public gatherings, ahead of a rally scheduled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a notification issued today, the Home Department observed that number of rallies and protests are held therein on daily basis at different places of Lahore, which not only pose serious security threats but also disrupt traffic and cause inconvenience to public at large.

There is also a history of terrorist activities in the rallies/ protests, wherein, a number of police officials and civilians embraced shahadat, it added. “Hence, in the context of prevailing overall security situation in the wake of recent wave of terrorism and latest threat alerts, it has been necessary to impose section 144 of Cr.P.C, 1898 on holding of all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests and such like other activities across the district Lahore to avert any untoward incident.” “This order shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force for 7 days. In view of the facts stated above, it is essential to ensure security of the people and installations / buildings against any potential terrorist or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquility.” PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry stated that the ban on political gatherings in Punjab is the new weapon of the fascist government.

پنجاب میں سیاسی اجتماعات پر پابندی فسطائ حکومت کا نیا ہتھیار ہے، سامراجی قوتیں ہمیشہ عوام سے خوفزدہ رہی ہیں پاکستان کے عوام نے اپنے حقوق کیلئے ہمیشہ لڑائ لڑی ہے ہم اپنے حق سے دستبردار نہیں ہوں گے اس فاشسٹ حکومت کے خلاف جدوجہد میں مزید تیزی آئیگی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 8, 2023

“The imperialist forces have always been afraid of the people. The people of Pakistan have always fought for their rights,” he said.

Speaking to media, PTI leader Hammad Azhar stated that party workers will remain in their constitutional and legal limits even if police resorts to violence.

“Our legal team is searching a way out of this order and Imran will make an announcement shortly,” he said. “Arrests before elections cannot stop the movement. They are afraid of Imran Khan.”

Following the Punjab government’s order, the police sealed roads near Zaman Park and arrested few PTI workers. It also stopped female participants through water cannons.