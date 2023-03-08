Elahi appointed PTI’s president

Parvez Elahi was appointed as the president of the PTI on Tuesday. “Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who has stood firm with Chairman Imran [Khan] and PTI since the regime change, has been appointed as the president of PTI. Notification released!” the party said via its official Twitter account while sharing the notification. PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry met Elahi on Imran’s instructions and presented him with the notification while congratulating him on becoming the party president. Elahi said he was “grateful” for the trust reposed in him by Imran, adding that he would continue to stand by him and strive to uphold the Constitution and the law. Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi also thanked the PTI chairman and said: “God willing we will not let you down.” In a major development late last month, the former Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader announced joining the Imran Khan-led party along with 10 of his party’s former MPAs.

Khan and Elahi enjoy close ties as the former Punjab chief minister vowed to stand by the ex-prime minister and ensured they remained in power in Punjab – the major hub of the country’s politics. The development comes as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head towards polls. The elections in the former will take place on April 30, while the date for the latter has not yet been decided.