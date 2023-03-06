Exploring the beautiful town of Potters Bar in county Hertfordshire

Accidentally finding yourself in the middle of a town, county or small district is inevitable if you’re travelling to the United Kingdom.

I have come across beautiful little towns, country houses, small counties and lots of districts and municipalities every time I’ve been in the UK, be it England, Wales or Scotland and they’ve wowed me to no extent. You have to be there to believe the beauty of them. I remember accidentally exploring the village of Badminton and being awestruck by the palace of the Lord of Badminton. Before that, badminton was only a sport for me. This is just one example of the countless villages and small towns I’ve seen in the UK. Just a few weeks ago, on my trip to London, I stayed in a town called Potters Bar in Hertfordshire, a county whose motto is “Trust and fear not.” Many years ago, a friend of mine had told me about this place but out of ignorance, I always thought Potters Bar was actually a bar but years later, I discovered it was a whole town; beautiful, serene and resident friendly.

It’s a cosy little town, with white population, mainly so I never got to see any Asian or fellow Pakistani residing there.

EASTFIELD SELF SERVICE — I was living in Wayside, Potters Bar and this had to be the most convenient mart for residents nearby. It was a minutes walk from my home and had everything a person needs from home appliances, grocery, drinks, food, sim cards, tobacco and what not! The shop was open from morning to around 9pm every day.

COBB’S BAKERY, SALAD & SANDWICH BAR — I became a regular at this place and had my breakfast early lunch here every single day. The attendant by the name of Sergio used to greet me with a smile and the entire staff was super sweet, warm and welcoming. I remember having my cappuccino, Americano, English breakfast tea, café latte, panini and omelet and was in awe of everything that was served to me. The presentation of it all was what tempted me every time. Sergio always knew what I wanted to have every day as per my usual order and that saved me the trouble of telling them what I needed. I really miss Cobb’s.

OLIVER MATTHEWS — this furniture store on the high street was the classiest and regalest I had ever seen. For people looking to redecorate and redesign their homes or replace old furniture with a shiny new one, this was the place to be. I remember window shopping there and was taken in by the stunning chandeliers, dining room sets and settees. The prices were reasonable too and was a perfect one-stop shop solution to all furniture woes. Also, the staff is super sweet and accommodating and are trained to guide you for whatever you require. One thing I truly hate while shopping is being followed around by the staff. I like being by myself and the attendants at Oliver Matthews let you be your own person.

HAIR DE LUXE — one of the plusses of living in Hertfordshire is the cost-friendly environment. It’s a lot cheaper to live here than it is in London. I discovered this salon run by two Iranian women that offers bouncy blowdries, threading, waxing and everything a woman needs to get done in the most affordable of rates. The environment is friendly and swift.

PAPA JOHN’S — I know you’re all familiar with Papa John’s but the one in Potters Bar has to have the best pizza in town. They do take some time to prepare but it’s worth the wait.

MCDONALD’S — if you’re low on budget but really hungry, the McDonald’s at Potters Bar has you covered. Do try their crispy chicken burger.

OAKMERE PARK — this park was at walking distance from Wayside, where I was living and is humongous. I remember going there on a Sunday and it was packed but still so spacious that allowed me to have a great time. Potters Bar is so small that you get to see the same people more than thrice. People bring over their dogs here for long walks, their children to play and just to jog or indulge in cardio. There are swan lakes, duck filled rivers, little bridges and beautiful pathways for brisk walks.

POTTERS BAR STATION — Potters Bar has the cutest and most convenient train station that there is. It’s on the high street and takes you wherever you want to get by in London within minutes. Potters Bar Station is the highest on the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and York.

TESCO — The Tesco at Potters Bar is huge and houses everything a person needs.

I loved my time in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire and absolutely can’t wait to visit it again.

Potters Bar is a town in Hertfordshire, England, 13 miles north of central London. In 2011, it had a population of 21,882. In 2022, the population was around 23,325. Within the historic county of Middlesex until 1965, the town dates to the early 13th Century but remained a small, mainly agricultural, settlement until the arrival of the Great Northern Railway in 1850. It is now part of the London commuter belt.