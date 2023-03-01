Re-election in Jammu Kashmir Housing Society ordered over ‘vote fraud’

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and Registrar Cooperatives have ordered re-election after several weeks of hearing over allegations of ‘fake’ election in Jammu Kashmir Housing Society Islamabad. It has also been decided to register cases against those who cast fake votes of people residing in foreign countries.

Registrar Cooperatives Kamran Cheema and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon heard the applications and recorded the statements of Sardar Sabeel, Tahir Malik and others who were elected through allegedly ‘fake’ vote. On the other hand, the petitioner, Obaid Qureshi, presented all the evidence. However, after being found guilty, re-election was ordered within 60 days in the society.

According to the record, 526 fake votes were cast in the election held on January 1, 2023. Sources say that cases over alleged corruption, forgery, China cutting, and other crimes against society officials including Sardar Sabeel and Tahir Malik will soon be registered.

Sources say that Sardar Sabeel was earlier at Ministry of Interior Cooperatives Housing Society and later jumped over to Jammu Kashmir Housing Society. Formal action has been initiated against him now over alleged corruption, sources added.