Shaan Shahid expresses his views on working in Bollywood

Shaan Shahid has recently been in the headlines for his remarks on working in Bollywood, which were frequently misinterpreted and sparked bigger discussions about artistic freedom and patriotism.

The famed Indian poet Javed Akhtar was recently criticised by the Zarrar star for his divisive remarks regarding the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Shahid stated his doubts on Akhtar receiving a visa to enter Pakistan given his apparent animosity for the nation. At the time, Akhtar was taking part in the Faiz Festival in Lahore.

The Arth actor has once again expressed his anger with India and its artists in a recently released video.

Shahid was questioned why he hadn’t decided to work in Bollywood or on an Indian project during an interview with a local publication. Several people were baffled by his response, which was an analogy that he used that was pretty unclear.

Shahid’s remarks have once more sparked controversy and sparked a discussion about international partnerships and the entertainment industry’s influence on politics.

It is unclear how this problem will be solved, but it is obvious that Shahid’s viewpoints have been taken into consideration.

According to the actor, “If you are a skilled doctor, you would normally provide your skills in places where there is poverty and extensive illness.” He continued, “In a same vein, I work in Pakistani cinema to delight my audience, who lacks entertainment. Pakistanis have a right to my work because this country needs me more than it does because it has nurtured me into the artist I am today.”

When asked about the idea of art transcending borders, Shaan Shahid responded, “Well, they should try acquiring a visa first.”

The actor has been vocal about his stance on not working in Bollywood and his support for Pakistani cinema. In a previous interview, he spoke about rejecting offers from Bollywood, including Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, and the backlash he faced for it.

“I keep receiving offers and I keep refusing them. And after saying no to some from Bollywood, things I’ve had to face in Pakistan were unreal,” Shaan shared.

He explained that the character he was offered for Ghajini was something “anyone in India could’ve done” and that he asked why they wanted a Pakistani actor for the role. The character was a villain involved in the selling of body parts of children, and Shaan felt that it was not a character that suited him.

“If you’re India’s heavyweight and I’m Pakistan’s heavyweight, I won’t lose a fight for money,” he continued.

Shaan thinks his audience deserves to be pleased by him and that Pakistani cinema needs him more than ever.

Shaan’s patriotism and allegiance lie with his own country, despite the notion that art may transcend boundaries, and he continues to work in Pakistani films to support that country’s entertainment industry.