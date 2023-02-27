IGP hands over documents of houses to families of martyrs

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab police on Sunday handed over ownership documents of new homes to the families of four martyrs at the Central Police Office.

In the ceremony, house papers were given to the families of ASI Muhammad Abu Bakr, Constable Khalid, Ibad Ali and Syed Adil Hussain.

Ownership letters have been provided to the family members of all the martyrs after purchasing the house of their choice.

These four martyrs were martyred while performing their duties at different places in Lahore and Sheikhupura in the past years.

The IG Punjab ordered SSP Admin Lahore Atif Nazir to give immediate employment to Shaheed Constable Khalid’s son in the department on Shaheed Quota, while on the order of IG Punjab, Lahore Police has already recruited widow of Shaheed Constable Syed Adil Hussain as junior clerk in the department. He expressed these views while talking to the family members of four police martyrs at the Central Police Office.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the martyrs of Punjab police are the heroes of the nation and the pride of the department whose sacrifices were a beacon for all of us.

The IG Punjab said that all the resources were being utilized for the welfare of the families of martyrs and brave ghazis and they would not be left alone at any stage of life, he maintained.

He directed that unit heads including RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should also provide all possible facilities to the families of martyrs, Ghazis and the heirs of those who died during service.

He said that the work of painting the police flag on the graves of all the martyrs of the Punjab Police has been started across the province, which was a unique initiative to honor them with dignity and respect.

IG Punjab said that MoUs have been signed with various educational institutions to provide the best quality education to the children of martyrs, including police employees, under which the children of martyrs can get free education in schools and colleges.

Police continue crackdown on kite flying: The Lahore police have arrested more than 800 people over violation of the Kite Flying Act, and registered cases against them, during the current month so far. According to the performance report, released for February 2023 here on Sunday, the violators included kite-flyers, sellers and manufacturers. The police recovered more than 7,000 kites and 980 string rolls from the accused, along with kite manufacturing merchandise during the crackdown.

The report said the City division police arrested 224 accused, Cantt 176, Model Town division 140, Iqbal Town 123, Civil Lines 75 whereas Sadar division police arrested 65 accused over violation of the Kite Flying Act.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IGP Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation of the Kite Flying Act in their respective areas. He said drone technology should also be used to capture kite-flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city. Kamyana said that strict departmental action would also be taken against the officers over failure to implement the Kite Flying Act. He said that the kite sellers using the social media pages to sell kites and string rolls online would also be arrested.