Immunization strategy to be prepared for 100pc results: Qadir

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Sunday said that effective measures were being adopted to make further improvements in the national immunization program.

Addressing the annual meeting of the Federal Directorate of Immunization, which was attended by the coordinators from all provinces and representatives from international organizations, Qadir Patel said that a collaborative strategy was being formulated to ensure 100 percent results, by reaching everyone during every immunization drive in the country.

He said that it was the responsibility of the state to provide basic health facilities to its citizens and added that the government was working on a comprehensive plan for the complete eradication of various diseases from the country.

For the purpose, he said, all available resources would be utilized, and urged the provinces to ensure 100 percent coverage of immunization to protect children.

He said that while there was no cure, “vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from various diseases. Each time a child is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased.”

He said that repeated immunizations had protected millions of children, allowing almost many countries in the world to become free from various diseases. “The only way to protect our children is to vaccinate them, especially under the age of five. It is critically important that parents and caregivers, particularly in high-risk areas, ensure that their child is vaccinated”, Patel said.