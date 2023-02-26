Spring Tree Plantation campaign starts at GPI

Principal Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) for Women, Dera Ismail Khan Miss Sara Khan on Saturday planted a sapling in the Institute under the spring tree plantation campaign. Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the tree plantation drive, the GPI Principal said that trees and colorful flowers were a priceless gift of nature for humanity. She stressed upon the students and other participants to participate in the campaign to ensure maximum plantation, saying that it would be helpful in reducing air pollution which was need of the hour in view of climate change. She said that trees were human friends who provide us clean environment. Sara Khan, while highlighting the importance of tree plantation, said today the tree plantation campaigns were being organized all over the world. She said that the citizens especially the officials of the forest department should actively participate in this campaign. All should prove themselves a responsible citizen by planting more and more trees. She urged all the staff of her institute to play their role for the protection and maintenance of the plants.