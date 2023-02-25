ICCI to set up facilitation centre for PM’s Youth Programme beneficiaries

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Friday said the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) would set up a facilitation

centre for the mentorship of Prime Minister’s

Youth Loan Scheme beneficiaries of the Federal Capital and its surrounding areas.

He stated this in an interaction with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja during a cheque distribution ceremony of the PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, an ICCI press release said. Ahsan Bakhtawari said Pakistan had a bulge of talented youth, who were its future. It was important to focus on youth development and empower them so that they could utilize their talent and abilities for making the country a strong economy in the region.

He appreciated the government for launching several initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, including the Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme to empower the youth of both urban and rural areas.

He said the ICCI would mentor the beneficiaries of the programme to enable them to start their own businesses and play an effective role in the country’s economic development.

The ICCI has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the PM’s Youth Programme to cooperate in the mentorship and support of its beneficiaries to help them start their own businesses. The Youth Program is scheduled to disburse Rs 30 billion among 40,000 young entrepreneurs by June 2023 and half of which will be business loans for small and medium enterprises.