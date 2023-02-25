Workers great asset to PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice president and Chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has said that the party workers are a great asset to the party, and PML-N workers have proved that they are not afraid of jail and stand with the party’s ideology. She expressed these views while presiding over the organisational meeting of PML-N Sargodha division here on Friday. The organisational structure and performance of the party in the Sargodha division was reviewed in the meeting. Talking to participants in the meeting, Maryam Nawaz said that if there were workers like you, they can defeat every difficulty. She said that the representation of women at all levels in the party would be increased. She thanked the party workers and representatives for their support and love, and expressed her determination that Pakistan Muslim League-N would form the government with a clear majority in the upcoming elections with the full support and hard work of the party representatives and workers. In the meeting a large number of party workers, ticket holders, and divisional and district leaders of PML-N were present.