Pakistan Army team returns after Turkey rescue operation

After winning the hearts of the people of Turkiye, the Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team comprising 33 members returned to the country on Friday after completing its 17-day rescue operation conducted in the earthquake-affected areas of the brotherly country.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said it has made arrangements to send an organised team of Pakistan Army to Turkiye on February 6 on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The NDMA has also arranged to send a 53-member team of Rescue 1122 to Turkiye.

The team was welcomed by Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and the Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan and NDMA officials. Officials of the Turkish Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also participated in the ceremony.

The Turkish ambassador paid tribute to the Pakistan Army team, while the Turkish Embassy presented them a bouquet of flowers. The NDMA has been in constant communication with AFAD, Turkiye’s disaster management organisation, as assistance in relief and rehabilitation activities would be continued in Turkiye by the Pakistani disaster authority.

The rescue team was recognised by the international and Turkish media for being the first to reach the earthquake victims in Turkiye and the last to leave.

During its time in Turkiye, Pakistan’s USAR team searched a total of 91 sites while showing the essence of their professional skills in the rescue operation at 39 locations. Some eight people, including small children, were saved alive by day and night efforts. Besides the solo operations, the team also recovered five other alive persons with the help of other rescue teams.

Moreover, the team recovered 138 people who died under the debris and handed them over to the Turkish administration. The team also cleared two sites completely for camping. The USAR team of the Pakistan Army was also appreciated by international and local news channels of Turkiye.