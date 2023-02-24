Gold prices up by 500 to Rs 196,100 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 196,100 against sale at Rs.195,600, the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 to Rs.168,124 against Rs.167,695, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs.154,114 from Rs.153,721, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 to Rs.2,120 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.25.72 to Rs 1,817.55. The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$14 to $1,826 from $1,840, the association reported.