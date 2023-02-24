Turkish people express ‘heartwarming gratitude’ to Rescue 1122: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the people of Turkiye expressed their “heartwarming gratitude” for the Rescue 1122 team on their departure from Istanbul Airport for Pakistan. “Heartwarming expression of gratitude for Pakistan’s Rescue 1122 Team at Istanbul Airport, departing for Pakistan,” she tweeted. The minister also shared a video showing scenes from the Istanbul Airport where people paid tribute to the Rescue 1122 team for their rescue and relief efforts in Turkiye after the earthquake. “Very proud of them for the great work they did in rescue and relief efforts in earthquake-hit areas. They saved lives. They are our heroes,” Marriyum added.