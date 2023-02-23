Sonam Bajwa says she will visit Pakistan this year

Indian model and actor Sonam Bajwa, who frequently features in films in the Punjabi language, announced on Wednesday that she would be travelling to Pakistan.

A follower grabbed the opportunity to ask Bajwa about Pakistan during a Twitter Q&A session and said, “Sonam, please do visit Pakistan too someday!” She added a shushing emoji to her response, which said, “I’m coming this year.”

Bajwa has already expressed interest in Pakistan. The Ardab Mutiyaran actor declared her intention to date Fawad if he wasn’t already married in 2022 while speaking with the radio outlet Connect FM Canada. The only thing I know for sure is that the person I want to have an affair with is married. She went on to say, “I’m not attracted to married males. If Fawad Khan wasn’t already married, I would approach him.”

She also expressed her admiration for additional Pakistani performers like Sajal Aly and plays like Meray Paas Tum Ho in a conversation with Haroon Rashid of the BBC Asian Network.