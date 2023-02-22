Govt submits record of Toshakhana in LHC

The federal government on Tuesday submitted sealed record of Toshakhana gifts in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in connection with a petition, seeking complete details of the gifts received by the rulers and the bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan.

Section Officer Binyamin presented the sealed record to Justice Asim Hafeez, who was hearing a petition filed by one Munir Ahmad for complete details of Toshakhana gifts.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Bajwa submitted that the record was classified, adding that the court could unseal it, if it wanted. He submitted that the federal cabinet would make a decision about making the record public in its next meeting.

However, the court observed that it was not inclined to open the sealed record for now. Subsequently, the court adjourned the further hearing till February 23 and summoned Toshakhana head along with an affidavit.

In the last hearing, the court had ordered the government to submit record of Toshakhana gifts within two weeks.