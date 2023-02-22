Cambodia’s FM to visit neighboring Thailand on closer ties

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will pay an official visit to Thailand on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 to increase cooperation between the two neighbors, said a foreign ministry press statement on Tuesday. “The two deputy prime ministers will hold a bilateral meeting to deliberate across-the-board aspects of the excellent bilateral relationship and thriving cooperation ranging from trade, investment, tourism and labor to connectivity, education, health, and culture,” it said. “Cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) framework as well as regional and international issues of common interest will also be touched upon,” it added. In Bangkok, Sokhonn will also pay a courtesy call on Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the statement said. It added that the traditional friendship, good neighborliness, and close all-round cooperation between the two kingdoms have been constantly deepened and expanded, reaching the level of “Partners for Peace and Prosperity.” The two neighbors have enjoyed remarkably strong ties in trade, investment and tourism for years. According to official figures by the Cambodian side, the bilateral trade volume reached 4.66 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 14.2 percent, while Cambodia attracted 44 million dollars in investment from Thailand.