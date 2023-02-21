Rupee recovers 93 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee appreciated by 93 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 261.88, against the previous day’s closing of Rs 262.81. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 264.9 and Rs 267.9 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 37 paisa and closed at Rs 280.18 against the last day’s closing of Rs 279.81. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.95, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 315.50 as compared to its last closing of Rs 313.34. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 25 paisa each to close at Rs 71.30 and Rs 69.82 respectively.