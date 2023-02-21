NAVTTC trains over 100,000 youth

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has equipped over 100,000 youth with income-generating skills for employment generation, economic development and productivity.

NAVTTC has made significant achievements and has elevated the quality of Skills and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) training in Pakistan under Chairman Shahid Khan and former Executive Director NAVTTC, Sajid Baloch.

NAVTTC has equipped youth with in-demand income-generating technical and High Tech IT Skills trainings in cutting-edge technologies like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Apps and Game Development, Cyber Security, Industrial Automation, Cloud Computing, Mechatronics, E-Commerce and beautician etc.

NAVTTC has already trained 143,000 highly skilled professionals, with 71 per cent employment; 75,268 have been trained in Hi-Tech Digital IT skills; and 53,598 in conventional trades. Over 13,000 NAVTTC skilled and certified youth got employed abroad and are earning billions to improve the national economy.