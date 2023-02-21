Prof Fateh calls for implementation of Urdu as official language

Noted literary personality Professor Fateh Malik Monday called all the government and literary organizations to launch a national program to work for the practical implementation of Urdu as the official language.

For this purpose all political parties keeping aside their differences should join hands for this national cause, he said while addressing the launching ceremony of his autobiography titled “Aashyana-e-Ghurbat se Aashiyan dar Aashyan” at Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

He said that Urdu is our national identity and it is our collective responsibility to promote Urdu and encourage the young generation to use it as the medium of expression.

Prof Malik also urged the nation to acknowledge the importance of Urdu as our national language as it is a manifestation of our national Identity.