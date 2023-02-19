Funeral prayers of KPO attack martyrs offered

The funeral prayers of the policemen martyred in a terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) were offered at Central Police Office Karachi on Saturday. Apart from policemen Ghulam Abbas and Saeed, who were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists at the KPO, the funeral prayers of Amjad Masih were also performed at the CPO. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Senior Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Zonal DIGPs Karachi, DIGPs of Security Branch, RRF, district SSPs, senior police officers and employees posted at CPO and relatives of martyrs attended the funerals. IGP Sindh expressed his sympathy and condolence to the heirs of the martyrs and paid tribute to the martyrs and their departmental services. IGP Sindh gave instructions to the senior police officers present on the spot that all the legal and documentary matters regarding the prevailing benefits for the legal heirs of the martyrs should be completed as soon as possible.