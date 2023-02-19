Punjab CM reviews PSCA development projects

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) meeting at CM office in which progress on the ongoing development projects worth 1.42 billion of PSCA was reviewed.

The programme for the installation of cameras on 500 new sites in Lahore was reviewed during the meeting. Service structure and package of Police Communication Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority was mulled.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meeting said that cameras of Rawalpindi and Multan have been linked with Safe City Lahore for the effective monitoring of PSL. Mohsin Naqvi intimated that PSL is monitored through 550 special cameras adding that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the PSL matches.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that holding PSL in a peaceful and an excellent environment is being ensured. Mohsin Naqvi while directing to provide best traffic plan through Intelligent Traffic Management System asserted that expeditious steps should be taken for complete restoration of Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras.

Caretaker CM also granted approval to other matters relating to Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

MD PSCA Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting. Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary(Home),CCPO, Secretary Finance, Chairman P&D,DGPR and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office on Saturday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion.

Caretaker CM strongly condemned terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief and paid tributes to the sacrifices of the martyred. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured. Caretaker CM talking on the occasion appreciated that the Karachi Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army undertook timely action and consigned the terrorists to their logical end.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the martyred are heroes of the nation and their sacrifices would always be remembered. Mohsin Naqvi urged that we would have to set aside our mutual differences by uniting together in order to eradicate the menace of terrorism adding that a handful of nefarious elements cannot sabotage peace of our country.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori acknowledged that the Karachi Police and Rangers bravely foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

Kamran Tessori said that we will have to move forward with unity in order to eliminate terrorism. Governor Sindh remarked that the brotherly attitude of Punjab province with regard to the people of Sindh is highly appreciable adding that the people of Punjab always stood with Sindh in every time of trial.

