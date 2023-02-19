CTD arrests eight ‘terrorists’, recovers weapons

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday arrested eight alleged terrorists during the intelligence-based operations (IBOs), in the province.

According to a spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 35 IBOs in different districts of the province, investigated 36 suspected persons and arrested eight alleged terrorists, along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The spokesperson said that one suicide jacket, 6,552 grams of explosive material, 17 feet of prima card, 12 feet of safety fuse, five detonators, one hand-grenade, nine ball-bearing boxes, one AK-47 rifle with 57 bullets one pistol of 30-bore with 24 bullets, one metal jar, electric wire 5.4 feet, one electric switch, one battery, one tape, one knife, 45 stickers and 26 pamphlets of a banned organisation, two mobile-phones and Rs 28,480 in cash were recovered from them.

The alleged terrorists told the investigators they had planned to carry out sabotage activities across the province, he said. Also, during the week, a total of 483 combing operations were conducted with the help of local police and law-enforcement agencies, he said and added that during these operations, 23,882 persons were checked, 127 suspects were arrested, 79 FIRs were registered and 76 recoveries were made.