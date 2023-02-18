Commercial Operation date for 330 MW granted to ThalNova project

A 330 MW ThalNova Thar coal based power project located at Thar Block-II on Friday achieved Commercial Operation Date (COD).

Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) announced achievement of COD of yet another Thar coal based power project, said a press release. This is the second project commissioned during current month and this significant development is another achievement in Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB’s) endeavors to provide cheap and indigenous electricity to the national grid.

Sponsored by a joint venture comprising HUBCO, Thal Limited, Novatex Limited, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), and Descon with $ 497.7 million investment, ThalNova Power is a mine-mouth lignite-fired power plant at Thar Coal Block II Sindh and is a part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The plant will be fueled by coal extracted from Thar Block II by the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and will utilize 1.9 million tons of coal to generate 2.24 billion units of electricity per annum with anticipated annual savings of Rs. 55 billion.

Successful commissioning of this Project is another demonstration of PPIB’s effective facilitation towards promoting Thar coal for power generation. With this latest addition, total production of electricity from five Thar coal based power generation plants has reached to mammoth 3,300 which indicates growing interest of investors.