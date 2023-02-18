PSX gains 39 points, closes at points 41,078.6 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday gained 39.96 points, a positive change of 0.10 percent, closing at 41,118.61 points against 41,078.65 points the previous day. A total of 110,366,624 shares were traded during the day as compared to 141,865,637 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 4.677 billion against Rs. 7.438 billion on the last trading day. As many as 317 companies transacted their shares in the stock market;133 of them recorded gains and 157 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 12,157,000 shares at Rs 4.76 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 12,095,785 shares at Rs.1.19 per share, and Bank Islami Pakistan with 7,351,000 shares at Rs.13.20 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.391.00 per share price, closing at Rs.9.190.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with a Rs.114.99 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,989.99. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.1,216.00 per share closing at Rs.18,210.00; followed by Sapphire Fiber with Rs.57.99 decline to close at Rs. 972.00.