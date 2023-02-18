South Africa? deputy President David Mabuza resigns

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday his deputy David Mabuza has requested to resign from his position. ? wish to extend my appreciation to Deputy President David Mabuza for his unwavering support over the last five years,? Ramaphosa told Members of Parliament during a reply to his state of the nation address in Cape Town. He said Mabuza has indicated his wish to step down from his position, a request that government is attending to. Mabuza, 62, was appointed deputy president in 2018 after he was elected as deputy president of the governing African National Congress party (ANC). Ramaphosa said Mabuza has ably led the South African National AIDS Council and conducted extensive engagements with military veterans and traditional leaders. ?e has supported peace building efforts in South Sudan and led processes around land reform, among other things,? Ramaphosa said.