Türkiye donates over 70,000 military uniforms to South Sudan

The Turkish government on Friday donated 75,000 military uniforms for the use of unified forces in South Sudan. South Sudan’s Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Angelina Teny said the contribution will help promote stability in the country. “It is a big celebration for contribution of Republic of Türkiye to our peace and to creation of stability in our country, and I don’t call it a donation,” Teny said during a handover ceremony at Juba International Airport on Thursday. Teny hailed the Turkish government for supporting South Sudan to implement the 2018 peace agreement. “They are putting their hands together with us to ensure that peace stay in the Republic of South Sudan, we have signed the peace agreement and we must build it and in order to do that it requires friends like Türkiye,” she said. Erdem Mutaf, Turkish ambassador to South Sudan, said the donation of the first batch of military uniforms is a sign of strong support of Türkiye to revitalized peace agreement. “This donation of mainly 75,000 military uniforms is the most important part of our assistance to South Sudan,” Mutaf said.