Pakistan and Germany agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock here on Friday.

During the meeting held here on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference-2023 being held in Germany from February 16 to 20, the two foreign ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, skilled manpower, food security and climate change.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on this occasion also thanked Germany for their timely and full support for the flood affected people in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah here on Friday. During the meeting held here on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference-2023 being held in Germany from February 16 to 20, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to expand bilateral cooperation including in the area of economy. The two sides also exchanged views about celebrations to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.