When fantasy meets reality – hazards of online relationships

Online relationships can range from mild to potentially dangerous as some users are serious about their online connections, building real-life relationships with those they have met online while others treat them as a casual form of entertainment.

Many users share personal information, real-life experiences, and even photos without fully considering the consequences. The internet is a necessary tool in modern times and it is also important for users to approach these relationships with caution for being mindful of only sharing what is necessary and appropriate for the relationship. But at times, online relationships could prove toxic, and harassment can arise when one person becomes obsessive and controlling. The anonymity of the internet can also lead to a false sense of security for the person making the harassment as they may not think their actions will have real-life consequences.

“The dangers of online relationships are real, and they should not be underestimated,” warns Clinical Psychologist Ilsa Malik. “From catfishing to addiction, there are numerous hazards that can arise when engaging in online relationships. It is crucial for users to approach these relationships with caution and be aware of the potential consequences.”

According to Malik, catfishing is a significant concern in the world of online relationships. When someone creates a fake online identity, it can lead to emotional harm when the true identity is finally revealed. This can cause severe damage to one’s mental health and self-esteem.