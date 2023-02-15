PTCL Group registers 10.2% revenue growth in 2022

The country’s leading telecom and ICT service provider, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has achieved double-digit revenue growth of 10.27 percent in the financial year 2022 owing to a robust commercial strategy. President and Group CEO Hatem Bamatraf while briefing the media said, “PTCL Group’s revenue has increased by 10.2 percent Year on Year to Rs.151.6 billion, mainly driven by strong performance in the consumer segment led by fixed broadband, mobile data, and wholesale and business solution along with microfinance services”. He said that the group’s profitability remained under press due to a significant hike in power and fuel tariffs devaluation of rupees against US dollar, high interest and other costs associated with the acquisition of the 4G spectrum and related network rollout.