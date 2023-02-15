Banking court orders Imran Khan to appear before it today

A banking court in Islamabad has ordered former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it today, rejecting his application for exemption from appearance.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Judge Rukhshinda Shaheen stated that if Imran Khan does not appear in court, the law will take its course.

The judge ordered the PTI chief to appear in court until the court adjourned for the day.

Previously, a banking court judge prohibited media coverage of the prohibited funding case. Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen called a recess until 11:00 a.m.

Strict security arrangements had been made on the occasion. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has requested the court to exempt him from personal appearance.

Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen, during the proceedings, said there should be a petitioner and his lawyer in the court, and the rest of the people should go out of the courtroom. She said it was her court and she will run it in her own way. She said she could not start proceedings with so much rush of people in the courtroom. She said all the people should have gone out of the court when her staff had asked them to do so.

A journalist asked the judge to declare the case proceedings in-camera if the media was not allowed to cover the proceedings. The judge then took a break till 11.00 am in the case.